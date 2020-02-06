Justice signs physical disabilities voting bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginians with physical disabilities should soon be able to vote through electronic absentee ballots, under a bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Jim Justice.

The bill was the first measure Justice signed into law since the legislative session started last month. It directs the secretary of state to create a system where disabled people who can't vote in-person could instead cast their ballots electronically.

“We have a lot of people that have disabilities that can’t necessarily get out and go to the voting booths,” Justice said in a statement. “But they surely deserve to have their voices heard.”

The legislation moved through both the House of Delegates and Senate with bipartisan support.