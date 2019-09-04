Jury to decide compensation for injured in Amtrak crash

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Attorneys for people injured in a deadly Amtrak derailment in Washington state in 2017 have told jurors in a civil case it's up to them to decide how much compensation should be given to those who suffered broken bones, brain injuries and other trauma.

The News Tribune reports that the trial began Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma. The train was on its first paid passenger run on a new route from Tacoma to Portland, Oregon, when it plunged onto Interstate 5, killing three people and injuring dozens.

Among the injured were 26-year-old Aaron Harris, 29-year-old Dale Skyllingstad, and 24-year-old Blaine Wilmotte. Attorneys made opening statements in their case in U.S. District Court in Tacoma. Others injured in the derailment await trial.

David Beninger, one of the attorneys representing the injured, told jurors Amtrak has admitted liability for negligence in the crash and that it's the job of the jury to decide how much his clients should receive.