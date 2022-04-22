Jury deliberates in Illinois guards' trial in fatal beating

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys offered starkly different explanations Friday for the fatal beating of an Illinois prison inmate four years ago in closing arguments before a jury began deliberating in the trial of two former correctional officers.
Todd Sheffler, 53, of Mendon, and Alex Banta, 30, of Quincy, are charged with violating Larry Earvin's civil rights in the brutal 2018 beating at Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mount Sterling. Earvin, 65, died five weeks later.