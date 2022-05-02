Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player's killing DENISE LAVOIE, AP Legal Affairs Writer May 2, 2022 Updated: May 2, 2022 9:27 p.m.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former University of Virginia lacrosse player is liable for fatally beating his girlfriend in 2010 and must pay $15 million in damages in a wrongful death lawsuit, a jury found Monday.
George Huguely V is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in the killing of Yeardley Love after being convicted of second-degree murder during a 2012 criminal trial. Huguely and Love both played lacrosse at UVA and had a two-year, on-again, off-again relationship before Yeardley was found beaten to death in her off-campus apartment on May 3, 2010.