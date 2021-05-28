Jury: Official failures played part in fatal London attack JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press May 28, 2021 Updated: May 28, 2021 10:33 a.m.
1 of15 FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 file photo, tributes are placed by the southern end of London Bridge, three days after a man stabbed two people to death and injured three others before being shot dead by police, in London. A string of failures by British authorities played a part in allowing extremist Usman Khan, who had been jailed for terrorism offenses, kill two people in a knife attack in London, an inquest jury concluded Friday, May 28, 2021. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 FILE - This undated photo provided by West Midlands Police shows Usman Khan. Khan, who was imprisoned six years for terrorism offenses before his release, stabbed several people in London on Friday, Nov. 29, before being tackled by members of the public and shot dead by officers on the London Bridge. A string of failures by British authorities played a part in allowing the extremist, who had been jailed for terrorism offenses, kill two people in a knife attack in London, an inquest jury concluded Friday, May 28, 2021. (West Midlands Police via AP) West Midlands Police/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 City of London Police Assistant Commissioner Alistair Sutherland, left, and Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the national lead for Counter Terrorism Policing, speak to the media alongside Detective Chief Inspector Dan Brown, right, speak outside the Guildhall, London, Friday, May 28, 2021. A string of failures by British authorities played a part in allowing an extremist who had been jailed for terrorism offenses kill two people in a knife attack in London, an inquest jury concluded Friday. Usman Khan struck during a prisoner rehabilitation event he was attending at Fishmongers’ Hall in November 2019, killing two people and wounding three before he was chased onto nearby London Bridge and shot dead by police. (Ian West/PA via AP) Ian West/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Phil, left, and Peter Jones, the uncles of victim Saskia Jones, speak to the media alongside Detective Chief Inspector Dan Brown, back, outside the Guildhall, London, Friday, May 28, 2021. A string of failures by British authorities played a part in allowing an extremist who had been jailed for terrorism offenses kill two people in a knife attack in London, an inquest jury concluded Friday. Usman Khan struck during a prisoner rehabilitation event he was attending at Fishmongers’ Hall in November 2019, killing two people and wounding three before he was chased onto nearby London Bridge and shot dead by police. (Ian West/PA via AP) Ian West/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the national lead for Counter Terrorism Policing, meets the media outside the Guildhall, London, Friday, May 28, 2021. A string of failures by British authorities played a part in allowing an extremist who had been jailed for terrorism offenses kill two people in a knife attack in London, an inquest jury concluded Friday. Usman Khan struck during a prisoner rehabilitation event he was attending at Fishmongers’ Hall in November 2019, killing two people and wounding three before he was chased onto nearby London Bridge and shot dead by police. (Ian West/PA via AP) Ian West/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Dave Merritt, the father of victim Jack Merritt, left, speaks to the media alongside Jack's mother Anne Merritt outside the Guildhall, London, Friday, May 28, 2021. A string of failures by British authorities played a part in allowing an extremist who had been jailed for terrorism offenses kill two people in a knife attack in London, an inquest jury concluded Friday. Usman Khan struck during a prisoner rehabilitation event he was attending at Fishmongers’ Hall in November 2019, killing two people and wounding three before he was chased onto nearby London Bridge and shot dead by police. (Ian West/PA via AP) Ian West/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Dave Merritt, the father of victim Jack Merritt, speaks to the media outside the Guildhall, London, Friday, May 28, 2021. A string of failures by British authorities played a part in allowing an extremist who had been jailed for terrorism offenses kill two people in a knife attack in London, an inquest jury concluded Friday. Usman Khan struck during a prisoner rehabilitation event he was attending at Fishmongers’ Hall in November 2019, killing two people and wounding three before he was chased onto nearby London Bridge and shot dead by police. (Ian West/PA via AP) Ian West/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 City of London Police Assistant Commissioner Alistair Sutherland, left, and Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the national lead for Counter Terrorism Policing, speak to the media alongside Detective Chief Inspector Dan Brown, back, outside the Guildhall, London, Friday, May 28, 2021. A string of failures by British authorities played a part in allowing an extremist who had been jailed for terrorism offenses kill two people in a knife attack in London, an inquest jury concluded Friday. Usman Khan struck during a prisoner rehabilitation event he was attending at Fishmongers’ Hall in November 2019, killing two people and wounding three before he was chased onto nearby London Bridge and shot dead by police. (Ian West/PA via AP) Ian West/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Phil, left, and Peter Jones, the uncles of victim Saskia Jones, speak to the media outside the Guildhall, London, Friday, May 28, 2021. A string of failures by British authorities played a part in allowing an extremist who had been jailed for terrorism offenses kill two people in a knife attack in London, an inquest jury concluded Friday. Usman Khan struck during a prisoner rehabilitation event he was attending at Fishmongers’ Hall in November 2019, killing two people and wounding three before he was chased onto nearby London Bridge and shot dead by police. (Ian West/PA via AP) Ian West/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the national lead for Counter Terrorism Policing, arrives to speak to the media outside the Guildhall, London, Friday, May 28, 2021. A string of failures by British authorities played a part in allowing an extremist who had been jailed for terrorism offenses kill two people in a knife attack in London, an inquest jury concluded Friday. Usman Khan struck during a prisoner rehabilitation event he was attending at Fishmongers’ Hall in November 2019, killing two people and wounding three before he was chased onto nearby London Bridge and shot dead by police. (Ian West/PA via AP) Ian West/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
LONDON (AP) — A string of failures by British authorities played a part in allowing an ex-convict who served time for terrorism offenses to kill two people in a knife attack in London, an inquest jury concluded Friday.
Usman Khan carried out the November 2019 attack during a prisoner rehabilitation event he was attending at Fishmongers’ Hall. He killed two people and wounded three before he was chased onto nearby London Bridge and shot dead by police.