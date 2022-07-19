Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting TERRY SPENCER, Associated Press July 19, 2022 Updated: July 19, 2022 11:06 a.m.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz viewed graphic video Tuesday of him murdering 17 people as he stalked through Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago.
The video was not shown to the gallery, where parents of many of the victims sat. The 12 jurors and 10 alternates stared intently at their video screens. Many held hands to their faces as they viewed the 15-minute recording, which has no sound.