Junior Brakettes schedule tryouts

The Stratford Brakettes have announced tryouts for their 18U Junior Brakettes team for the 2020 season. They will take place on Monday, July 29, at 6:30 p.m. at Stratford’s Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field.

The team will consist of those high school underclassmen who have already committed to a college, or college freshmen softball players who still meet the age qualifications.

This is the first year the Brakettes organization has had a feeder system since 1974.

The current team sports a 17-9-1 record, playing virtually the same schedule as the 36-time national champion Stratford Brakettes with three tournaments remaining. The team concludes its inaugural campaign Aug. 1-4 in the 11th annual Women’s Major Softball National Championship tournament at DeLuca and Short Beach Fields.

Interested candidates should contact Junior Brakettes head coach Mary Sciglimpaglia at 203-505-4907 and arrive at DeLuca Field by 6 p.m. on July 29.