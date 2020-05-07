July 12 is possible date for Poland's postponed election

Leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, right, and deputy Prime Minister Jadwiga Emilewicz, wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus, talk in parliament in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, ahead of the debate on the postal presidential election that is scheduled for Sunday The ruling party wants the election in May, the Senate is calling for a state of natural disaster that would allow for postponement by three months.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A spokesman for Poland’s ruling party said Thursday that July 12 is a potential new date for the presidential election that will not take place Sunday as previously scheduled.

The ruling conservative coalition decided to postpone the election late Wednesday as the coronavirus national lockdown disturbed the preparations while political infighting added to the confusion. No new date was set.

Under the current plan, the Supreme Court is expected to pronounce Sunday's vote void and thus pave way for a new election.

Ruling Law and Justice party spokesman Radoslaw Fogiel said that July 12 is seen as the possible new date, falling before President Andrzej Duda’s 5-year term expires Aug. 6.

The vote would be by mail, out of concern for voters' health amid the pandemic.

Law and Justice is backing Duda's reelection bid and he is leading opinion polls, well ahead of nine other candidates.