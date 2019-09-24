Judges allow lawsuit over alleged prison gerrymandering

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that a lawsuit seeking to change the way Connecticut counts prisoners when drawing up legislative districts can move forward.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on Tuesday rejected the state's request to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the NAACP. The judges disagreed with the state's argument that it is immune from the lawsuit.

The decision upheld a ruling by a federal judge in Connecticut.

The civil rights organization argues it is unfair and unconstitutional that inmates are included in the population counts of the areas where they're imprisoned rather than their home districts.

The NAACP says urban legislative districts, with larger minority populations, often lose out because there is essentially an undercount in their communities.