Judge won't stop St. Louis from ending homeless encampment

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has refused to stop St. Louis officials from clearing a homeless encampment at a downtown park.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk on Saturday denied a request for a temporary restraining order filed by the legal advocacy group ArchCity Defenders.

Pitlyk wrote in her decision that the city was not criminalizing homelessness or sleeping in public.

The case is not over, however. Another hearing is May 12.

The lawsuit alleged that the city was failing to address the needs of the homeless. The city argued that the encampment’s crowded and unsanitary conditions risked spreading the coronavirus.