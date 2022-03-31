Judge who led Brazil's 'Car Wash' probe ends presidency bid

Eraldo Peres/AP

SAO PAULO (AP) — Sergio Moro, who spearheaded Brazil’s sprawling "Car Wash" corruption probe that implicated dozens of business leaders and politicians, said Thursday he no longer intends to run for president this year.

The former judge had sought to cast himself as a viable alternative in a race likely to be dominated by leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the far-right incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro. But Moro’s efforts failed to gain traction, with opinion polls putting him far behind, his support never getting out of single digits.