Judge to decide on trial for 3 in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot March 1, 2022 Updated: March 1, 2022 8:15 a.m.
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge was scheduled to rule Tuesday on whether three men charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before the 2020 election were entrapped by the FBI.
Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wilson set an afternoon video conference to determine if Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar will stand trial.