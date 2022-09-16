Judge signs off on fund for U-Michigan doctor's victims

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Robert Kalmbach/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Friday signed off on a fund for more than 1,000 people who said they were sexually assaulted by a University of Michigan doctor, an order that allows victims to start collecting a portion of a $490 million settlement negotiated with the school.

“The University of Michigan offers its heartfelt apology for the abuse perpetrated by the late Robert Anderson. We hope this settlement helps the healing process for survivors,” said Paul Brown, chairman of the school's governing board.