Judge nixes bid to decertify Michigan vote, seize machines

DETROIT (AP) — A lawsuit challenging Michigan's election results was thrown out Monday by a federal judge, the latest case to be dismissed or dropped.

U.S. District Judge Linda Parker said the lawsuit, alleging widespread irregularities in Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump, was filed on Nov. 25, two days after Michigan certified state results.

“This case represents well the phrase: ‘This ship has sailed,’” Parker said.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of voters claimed Biden benefited from fraud. It sought to reverse the certification and impound all voting machines for inspection — "relief that is stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach," the judge said.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Indeed, election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well, and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities.

The lawsuit seems to be more “about the impact of their allegations on people’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government,” Parker said.