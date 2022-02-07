Judge issues contempt order over county jail in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has issued a civil contempt order against Mississippi's largest county, saying officials have failed to fix more than two dozen problems in a jail plagued by violence and lax security.
The U.S. Justice Department sued Hinds County in 2016 after it had found unconstitutional conditions at the county's jail in Raymond, including “dangerously low staffing levels," violence among detainees and violence by staff against detainees. It also found problems with treatment of juveniles and suicidal detainees. And, it said, the jail had cell doors that would not lock.