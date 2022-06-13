Judge in Maryland strikes down library e-book law

NEW YORK (AP) — In a legal case closely watched by libraries and the publishing industry, a federal judge in Maryland struck down a state law requiring publishers to make e-books available on “reasonable terms" to libraries if they were also being offered to the general public.
The Association of American Publishers, the industry's trade organization, had contended that the bill violated the United States Copyright Act by allowing states to regulate publishing transactions. The Maryland law was passed with overwhelming support a year ago, and included provisions for fines up to $10,000 and higher.