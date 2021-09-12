Judge faces fine, reprimand for misconduct

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge could face a fine and a reprimand for violating state laws on judicial conduct for continuing to represent clients from his private practice past a state deadline.
The Sun Herald reported the Mississippi Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a recommendation from the Mississippi Commission on Judicial Performance to fine Jackson County Court Judge Mark Watts $2,500 and order him to face a public reprimand before a higher court judge at the beginning of the next court term in October.