KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge dismissed lawsuits filed by victims of a 2016 wildfire that swept through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, saying they failed to specifically claim that the park service failed to alert people about the impending danger.

An order issued by U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer on Feb. 28 dismissed the lawsuits filed by individual plaintiffs but allowed lawsuits filed by insurance companies to continue, news outlets reported.