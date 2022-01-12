Judge dismisses challenge to religious exemption elimination

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging a law passed last year that eliminated Connecticut's long-standing religious exemption from childhood immunization requirements for schools, colleges and day care facilities, saying the state has an interest in protecting the health of Connecticut's students.
In a 33-page decision, U.S. District Court Judge Janet Bond Arterton said the plaintiffs failed to prove state's decision to end the exemption was “motivated by any religious animus,” noting concerns raised publicly by state legislators about the growing number of religious exemptions being sought by families and declining vaccination rates.