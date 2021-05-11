Judge dismisses GOP lawsuit over Maricopa County election

PHOENIX (AP) — A Maricopa County Superior Court judge dismissed a lawsuit over alleged voting irregularities in the Arizona Republican Party's January election, ruling that the dispute involved internal party politics and cannot be decided in a court of law.

The lawsuit stemmed from the Arizona Republican Party Jan. 23 election after party chairwoman Kelli Ward narrowly won her re-election. Ward’s challenger, Sandra Dowling, alongside party activist Bill Beard, sued Ward and the party in March when party officials declined their attorney’s calls for an audit and recount, even as Ward made similar claims of former President Donald Trump's loss to President Joe Biden.