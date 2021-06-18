Judge denies bid to move trial over white nationalist rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday denied a request to move the trial in a lawsuit filed against organizers of the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally out of Charlottesville.

U.S. District Court Judge Norman Moon first floated the idea of moving the trial during a telephone conference in the case earlier this month, citing potential logistical and safety issues associated with holding the trial in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville. After that hearing, the defendants in the case filed motions supporting transferring the trial to either Lynchburg or Roanoke.