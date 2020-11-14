Judge blasts US agency's "sloppy" climate work in oil case

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. federal court once again blocked new oil and gas drilling permits on Wyoming public lands in a ruling Friday that rebuked the Trump administration for its “sloppy and rushed” analysis of climate change impacts.

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras said the administration's Bureau of Land Management failed to look closely enough at climate change impacts from oil and gas extraction and consumption on almost 500 square miles (1,295 sq. kilometers) of land in Wyoming.

Contreras first blocked drilling on the parcels in 2019, saying the bureau needed to consider greenhouse gas emissions from fuels extracted on public lands in the past, present and foreseeable future, including in neighboring states such as Colorado and Utah.

In Friday's ruling, he said the land bureau's latest effort to tally up the impact of those emissions had again failed and “does not adequately consider the climate change impacts of the oil and gas leasing decisions.”

Bureau spokesperson said Richard Packer said the administration's oil and gas leasing decisions were “based on the best available science." He declined to answer whether government attorneys will appeal the decision.

President-elect Joe Biden’s administration has pledged to ban new oil and gas leasing on public lands and waters.