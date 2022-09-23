Judge bans cameras from Idaho mom's triple murder case

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge has banned cameras from the courtroom in the high-profile triple murder case against a mother and her new husband, saying he fears the images could prevent a fair trial.
Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce made the ruling on Friday, saying that news organizations will no longer be able to shoot still photography or videos inside the courtroom in the criminal case of Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell. The couple are charged with conspiring to kill Lori Vallow Daybell's two youngest children and Chad Daybell's late former wife, and the strange details of the case have drawn attention from around the world.