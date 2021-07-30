Judge allows Jussie Smollett's lawyer to stay on the case

Matt Marton/AP

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge on Friday said he would not kick one of Jussie Smollett's attorneys off the case even though he believes the attorney spoke to two men the actor allegedly hired to help him carry out a staged racist and homophobic attack.

In his ruling, Cook County Judge James Linn took the unusual step of prohibiting Smollett attorney Nenye Uche from questioning the two brothers, Abinbola and Olabinjo Osudairo, should the case go to trial, and that someone else on the actor's legal team would have to do it should the need arise.