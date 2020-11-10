Judge accused of covering up son's abuse of her grandsons

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area judge knew that her grandsons were being abused but covered it up and then lied about it when testifying in court, according to a misconduct case filed Tuesday.

The Judicial Tenure Commission, which serves as a watchdog over Michigan's judiciary, filed a complaint against Wayne County Circuit Judge Tracy Green, who has been on the bench for nearly two years.

Before becoming a judge, Green was aware that her son was striking two sons with a belt and slapping them, the complaint states.

She applied makeup to conceal the injuries, the commission alleged.

In 2019, after Green became a judge, she was questioned by commission staff and denied knowing about abuse “under any circumstances.” She also made false statements while testifying in Juvenile Court, the complaint states.

Green couldn't be reached for comment. She denied wrongdoing in an interview last year with Fox 2 Detroit.

“There’s nothing that I have done or would ever do that would jeopardize the safety of any child, particularly a child that I love," Green said.

Her son, Gary Davis-Headd Jr., was convicted of second-degree child abuse in 2019. He was sentenced to four years in prison, according to online records.