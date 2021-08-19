Judge: School officer who hid during shooting facing charges Aug. 19, 2021 Updated: Aug. 19, 2021 9:19 p.m.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The former school resource officer accused of hiding during a South Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead will have to convince a jury that he wasn't criminally negligent, a judge ruled Thursday.
Broward Circuit Judge Martin Fein declined to dismiss the child negligence charges against former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson, the Sun Sentinel reported.