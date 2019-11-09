Judge Ortiz to retire from 1st Judicial District Court

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge for the state District Court plans to retire Jan. 1, creating an opening for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to fill.

Lujan Grisham will select her appointee for the 1st Judicial District Court from among those recommended by a nominating commission.

The opening will be created by the retirement of Judge Raymond Ortiz, a Santa Fe native appointed to the bench in 2005 by then-Gov. Bill Richardson.

A judge appointed to serve out the term of a retiring district judge must run for election to remain on the bench and as voters to retain them every six years.