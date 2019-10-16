Jones leads in Senate race fundraising

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama continues to lead in fundraising as he heads to a tough reelection fight.

The Deep South Democrat raised $2 million last quarter, more than the GOP primary candidates combined. He has a campaign balance of $5 million.

On the Republican side, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne leads in overall fundraising with $2.5 million cash on hand. Byrne raised $408,000 in two accounts last quarter.

Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville has $1.4 million on hand after raising $373,000 last quarter.

Secretary of State John Merrill raised $378,000 last quarter and took out a $250,000 loan.

Other candidates raised less than $900,000 total.

Former Chief Justice Roy Moore, who lost to Jones in 2017, is lagging in cash. He has raised less than $100,000.