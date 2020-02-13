Jonathan Law High School Drama Club presents Footloose the Musical

Jonathan Law High School Drama Club will be performing Footloose the Musical on Friday, March 27, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 28, at 2 and 7 p.m., at the school, 20 Lansdale Ave., Milford.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for seniors, children, and students with a valid ID. Senior citizens will be admitted for free at the Saturday matinee at 2.

The cast of 27 includes Justin Amaro as Ren McCormack; Alaina McCarvill as Areil Moore; Joey Soto as Rev. Shaw Moore; Tyanna Xavier as Rusty; Connor Richards as Willard Hewitt; and Riley Pastir as Vi Moore.

For more information, contact the director, Christina Kalafut at ckalafut@milforded.org.