Joanne Lasse Rohrig seeks reelection as Milford city clerk

Joanne Lasse Rohrig, Republican, incumbent Milford City Clerk. Joanne Lasse Rohrig, Republican, incumbent Milford City Clerk. Photo: RTC / Contributed Photo Photo: RTC / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Joanne Lasse Rohrig seeks reelection as Milford city clerk 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Joanne Lasse Rohrig, incumbent Republican city clerk, said she has led the transformation of the city clerk's office to a more modern, technically savvy department since starting the job in 2014, and she is seeking reelection so she can continue to move the office forward.

Residents and others that use the office now have easier access to city records, both within the office and on-line, Rohrig said.

The city clerk’s office serves as a sort of liaison to other offices, she said, adding that she has helped develop a strong working relationship with Milford citizens and businesses that rely on the office for records, documents and data. Her challenger is Democrat Karen Fortunati, who also is seeking election to the city clerk post

Working with her staff, Rohrig said she has upgraded and re-energized the office.

“Through technological enhancements and citizen user friendly programs, I will continue to bring the office procedures forward for the best of the community,” Rohrig said. “I have an open door policy and am always willing to help my constituents.”

“I love going to work every day,” Rohrig continued. “We have accomplished so much over my terms. Our office is a different office than it was five short years ago, and we continue to improve, network and enhance procedures to serve our citizens.”

Rohrig, 59, was first named city clerk in 2014 to fill the unexpired term of former City Clerk Linda Stock, who died. The next year Rohrig won election to the post.

She said that growing up with four siblings in Milford in a small apartment over her family’s restaurant, Lasse’s, she learned her parent’s vision of serving the public and she continues that mission.

Registrar of Voters Debra Fellenbaum spoke on Rohrig’s behalf during a nominating convention earlier this year, saying that Rohrig “knows how to get things done.” Republican Diane Candido spoke too, praising Rohrig for her years on the Board of Education and her time volunteering for the United Way, Milford Oyster Festival and other community groups.

Rohrig is a graduate of Jonathan Law High School, the Stone School of Business and is a certified Connecticut Town Clerk.

“The office of the city clerk should be a non-partisan position,” Rohrig said. “The office acts as a liaison for all of the citizens. The elected position requires experience, transparency and a knowledge of the history of Milford far beyond what textbooks offer. My experience coupled with my personal goal of meeting the needs of all my fellow citizens offers my candidacy a unique opportunity for the City of Milford, my hometown.”

Rohrig has served on the United Way Board of Directors since 2012; Milford Oyster Festival Committee, as vice president and chairperson since 2005; the New Haven Town Clerk Association since 2014; the Connecticut Town Clerk Association since 2014, and was minority chairman on the Board of Education from 2005 to 2009.

“I have four grown children who have remained in Milford along with one grandson,” Rohrig said. “We cherish our history, our connections, our friendships and our outreach of affiliations in Milford, A Small City With a Big Heart.”