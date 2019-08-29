Jersey Mikes Subs opens in Milford Sept. 4

Jersey Mike’s Subs will open in Milford on Sept. 4. Operating Partner Cristina Dominguez will hold a grand opening and free sub fund-raiser from Wednesday, Sept. 4 to Sunday, Sept. 8 to support Jonathan Law High School and Joseph A. Foran High School.

The new restaurant, located at 1599 Boston Post Road, is circulating 10,000 coupons throughout the community offering a free regular sub for a minimum $2 contribution to Jonathan Law High School and Joseph A. Foran High School. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

“We are extremely excited to open our newest location in Milford,” said Dominguez. “Prior to joining the Jersey Mike’s team, I was in the fast food industry. In 2015, I started as an assistant manager at the Jersey Mike’s location in Fairfield. For this grand opening, we have partnered with the two local high schools. If you haven’t donated to them in the past, now is the perfect time to do so.”

Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $41 million for local charities and have distributed more than 2 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes, the company said.

Started in 1956, Jersey Mike’s now has 2,000 restaurants open and under development nationwide.