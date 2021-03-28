Cape Cod facing virus surge; UNH moves graduation date

A look at coronavirus developments around New England:

MASSACHUSETTS

Officials on Cape Cod are pleading with the state for more help as the vacation destination deals with another surge of COVID-19 cases, including multiple cases of new variants that are considered more contagious.

Yarmouth Health Director Bruce Murphy told The Cape Cod Times on Saturday that the region needs fast tracked, emergency vaccination sites.

He said about 20 cases of a variant of the virus first identified in Brazil have been reported on the cape, and a variant first discovered in the United Kingdom has also been detected in the region.

Cape Cod officials say they're dealing with a third surge in virus cases since the pandemic emerged last year.

Seven communities— Barnstable, Yarmouth, Sandwich, Mashpee, Dennis, Harwich, and Brewster — are now considered by the state high risk for the virus.

School officials in Barnstable switched to fully remote learning late last week after more than 100 students and employees tested positive for coronavirus over the past two weeks.

__

NEW HAMPSHIRE

The University of New Hampshire is pushing back its commencement ceremonies to May 23.

University President James Dean said in a message to graduating students on Friday that the move allows the ceremony at Wildcat Stadium to be held on a weekend day, which graduates had requested.

He also said the original May 15 wasn’t feasible, given the current pandemic safety regulations and the fact that classes would still be in session at that time.

Dean said graduates need to register to attend and will have to submit a proof of a negative COVID-19 test. No decision has been made yet on whether guests will be allowed to attend, he added.

__

VERMONT

A popular jazz fest in Vermont is returning in the latest sign that pandemic-related restrictions in place for most of the past year are easing.

The Burlington Discover Jazz Festival will be back on the streets in June with in-person performances.

Jay Wahl, executive director of The Flynn, told WPTZ-TV that the majority of the performances will be free. The event takes place June 4-13 and announcements are expected in the future on musical acts.

“This is a year when so many people have struggled in so many different ways that we don’t want there to be any barriers. So if tickets were an issue, let’s not worry about that this year. Let’s figure it out. We believe that people in the community will step forward to help us do this because it’s so important,” Wahl said.

The annual festival was cancelled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person events are also planned in the city for for Juneteenth and Burlington's annual July 3 celebration, said Mayor Miro Weinberger.