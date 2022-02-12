Japan mulls easing COVID border controls amid criticism MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press Feb. 12, 2022 Updated: Feb. 12, 2022 1:43 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Japan is considering easing its stringent border controls amid growing criticism that the measures, which have banned most foreign entrants including students and business travelers, are hurting the country's economy and international profile.
“I plan to look into easing the border controls,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters Saturday.
MARI YAMAGUCHI