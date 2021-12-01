Japan emperor's daughter Aiko turns 20, throne not in sight

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito, on Wednesday turned 20, ready for a debut as a new adult member to take a share of official duties for the royal family whose population continues to shrink under the male-only succession law.
Aiko is the only child of Naruhito and Empress Masako, a Harvard-educated former diplomat. She is currently studying Japanese literature at Gakushuin University, and says she is willing to help her parents by participating in royal duties.