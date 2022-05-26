Japan, US fly fighters after China drill, N. Korean missiles

AP

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese and U.S. forces have conducted a joint fighter jet flight over the Sea of Japan, Japan’s Defense Ministry said Thursday, in an apparent response to a Russia-China joint bomber flight while U.S. President Joe Biden was in Tokyo.

The Japan-U.S. joint flight on Wednesday was meant to “confirm combined capabilities of the Japanese SDF and the U.S. forces and to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance," the Joint Staff of the Japanese Self-Defense Force said in a statement. “In order to respond to any emergency, we are taking utmost readiness.”