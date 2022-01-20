Japan, France seek to deepen security ties amid China's rise MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press Jan. 20, 2022 Updated: Jan. 20, 2022 10:22 a.m.
1 of5 Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, centre and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi,participate in a video conference with France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defence Minister Florence Parly, at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Foreign and defense ministers from Japan and France held their virtual talks Thursday as the two countries seek to deepen their security ties in the Indo-Pacific where tension rises amid China’s military buildup and North Korea’s missile advancement. (Issei Kato/Pool via AP) Issei Kato/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, foreground left and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, arrive to participate in a video conference with France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defense Minister Florence Parly, at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Foreign and defense ministers from Japan and France held their virtual talks Thursday as the two countries seek to deepen their security ties in the Indo-Pacific where tension rises amid China’s military buildup and North Korea’s missile advancement. (Issei Kato/Pool via AP) Issei Kato/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 A view of a screen showing the video conference beween Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, bottom left, and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, and France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, upper, left of screen and Defense Minister Florence Parly, at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Foreign and defense ministers from Japan and France held their virtual talks Thursday as the two countries seek to deepen their security ties in the Indo-Pacific where tension rises amid China’s military buildup and North Korea’s missile advancement. (Issei Kato/Pool via AP) Issei Kato/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
TOKYO (AP) — The foreign and defense ministers of Japan and France held talks on Thursday as the two countries seek to deepen security ties in the Indo-Pacific region, where tensions have been rising amid China’s military buildup and North Korea’s nuclear and missile development.
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, accompanied by Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, described France as an indispensable partner in achieving the goal of a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”