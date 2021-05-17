Jan. 6 riot suspect on house arrest after mountain lion kill

DENVER (AP) — A judge on Monday ordered a Colorado hunting guide accused of assaulting a police officer during the U.S. Capitol riot to be placed on house arrest after prosecutors say he violated the conditions of his release by having a gun and shooting a mountain lion.

According to a motion filed by federal prosecutors last week, Patrick Montgomery, 48, killed the mountain lion during a March 31 hunt even though he was ordered not to have any “illegal guns” while the charges against him related to the Jan. 6 riot are pending. After Montgomery reported the kill to state wildlife officials as required by state law, a mandatory background check found that he was not supposed to have firearms because of a 1996 robbery conviction, the motion said.