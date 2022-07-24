Jan. 6 panel deepens probe to Trump Cabinet, awaits Thomas HOPE YEN, Associated Press July 24, 2022 Updated: July 24, 2022 3:45 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee said Sunday it will interview more former Cabinet secretaries and is prepared to subpoena conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, who's married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, as part of its investigation of the Capitol riot and Donald Trump's role.
Lawmakers said they are deepening their inquiry after a series of eight hearings in June and July culminating in a prime-time session Thursday, with plans to interview additional witnesses and reconvening in September to resume laying out their findings to the public.