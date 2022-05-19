Jan. 6 panel asks GOP lawmaker to testify about Capitol tour

WASHINGTON (AP) — The congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is asking a House Republican for more information about a tour of the building the panel says he led the day before the deadly attack.
The committee's letter to Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk on Thursday is the latest attempt by House investigators to obtain cooperation from GOP lawmakers in the probe of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack, when supporters of then-President Donald Trump violently broke into the Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.