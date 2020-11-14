Jackson volunteer helps connect people with free dental work

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — Alanna Heflin hasn’t been in Jackson long, but she’s glad to make the impact she’s having.

She’s the new associate dentist at Helping Hands of West Tennessee, continuing the work of the recently-retired Melvin Wright after the non-profit was established a few years ago to give people with low income the opportunity to have dental work done without a massive hit on their finances.

“I loved going to the dentist when I was a little girl, and I knew pretty early that I wanted to go into dentistry,” said Heflin, who’s from Jackson, Mississippi. “My husband had family here in Jackson, Tennessee, and this opportunity opened up.”

Heflin began shadowing a couple of oral surgeons as a teenager, and that began her training before graduating high school and going to dentistry school.

At 27 years old, she’s already had a year in private practice, but she knew all along that she wanted to get a position to help people that needed help.

“Oral surgery is my background because I love pulling teeth,” Heflin said. “And I found out I love inserting dentures after I delivered my first one. I knew then that’s what I had to do.”

Heflin said she respects cosmetic-driven dentistry, but she said that’s not her passion.

“I wanted to get into dentistry to help people,” Heflin said. “Whether it’s helping someone in pain or someone who’s lost confidence in their smile because of work they need done, that work is my passion.”

So working with Helping Hands fits in with what Heflin wants to do.

“I grew up poor, so I’m not a person that wants a lot money,” Heflin said. “What I have is a stable job where I can help people, and it’s a rewarding job.”

Heflin said she helps bring someone confidence when their appearance improves after she works with them.

“There is nothing more satisfying to me than working with someone either in one visit or a series of visits and they’re crying because their smile has changed so much for the better,” Heflin said. “And they probably walked in here for the first time crying because they were afraid their mouth was destroyed and beyond repair and needed every tooth pulled.

“I’ll say we need to take a look at it, see what needs to be done and how it can be done and then we do it. And the patient loves the results. That’s why Helping Hands is here, and it’s why I’m here too.”