Jackson ends Senate bid in North Carolina, endorses Beasley

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — A prominent U.S. Senate candidate in North Carolina abruptly withdrew from next year's race for the Democratic nomination on Thursday and threw his support to the state's former chief justice, who's had the advantage in fundraising and endorsements.
State Sen. Jeff Jackson of Charlotte, who announced his candidacy nearly a year ago and had built a loyal following, said in a video released on social media that voters now needed to embrace primary rival Cheri Beasley so Democrats can win the seat next November.