Jackson Hole parcel added to Grand Teton National Park

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A small piece of land in western Wyoming has become part of Grand Teton National Park.

The National Park Service acquired the 35-acre (14-hectare) parcel in the southern part of the park earlier this month.

The Conservation Fund took part in acquiring the land from a private owner with help from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The fund uses earnings from offshore oil and gas leasing to purchase areas for conservation and recreation.