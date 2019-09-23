Ivey: 'Doing fine' after cancer diagnosis

OZARK, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she is "doing fine" after announcing last week that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

Ivey told reporters Monday that she feels fine and has a good prognosis. The Republican governor said the cancer was caught early and she has a good outlook.

The Republican governor, known for her sometimes folksy demeanor, said "we'll zap it out with some radiation and be done with it."

Ivey announced last week that a malignant spot was found in her lung and she will receive radiation treatments. Her office has not disclosed her exact diagnosis or staging.

Ivey made the remarks after speaking at Fort Rucker for a ceremony for the 2019 official White House Christmas Ornament, which is in the image of the helicopter.