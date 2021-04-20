Italy's Grillo derided for defending son in sex assault case April 20, 2021 Updated: April 20, 2021 3:29 p.m.
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016 file photo, Beppe Grillo speaks at a rally in Rome.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte speaks during a joint press conference with Swiss Confederation President Simonetta Sommaruga following their meeting at Chigi Palace, in Rome.
MILAN (AP) — Former Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday derided the 5-Star Movement's founder for a video message defending his son against sexual assault allegations.
Conte, a lawyer by training who has been tapped as the next leader of the movement, said in a statement that he understands Beppe Grillo's “anguish of a father, but we cannot overlook that there are also other people ... who must be protected and whose feelings must be absolutely respected, namely the young girl directly involved.”