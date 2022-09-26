Italy's EU partners vigilant as far right set to take power LORNE COOK and COLLEEN BARRY, Associated Press Sep. 26, 2022 Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 11:40 a.m.
FILE - Brothers of Italy's Giorgia Meloni attends the center-right coalition closing rally in Rome, Sept. 22, 2022. Italy's European Union partners are signaling discomfort and vigilance after one of the bloc's founding members swung far to the political right, raising troubling questions about whether Rome will maintain its commitments to EU principles, laws and ambitions. The French prime minister on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 said that France, along with EU officials, would be watching closely to ensure that basic human rights rights along with access to abortion, are guaranteed in Italy after Giorgia Meloni's neo-fascist Brother's of Italy Party topped the vote count in Sunday's parliamentary election.
BRUSSELS (AP) — Italy’s European Union partners are signaling discomfort, even vigilance, after Italy, one of the bloc’s founding members, swung far to the political right. The result of Italy's latest election raises troubling questions about whether Rome will maintain its commitments to EU principles, laws and ambitions.
The French prime minister on Monday said her government, along with EU officials, would be watching to ensure that basic human rights are guaranteed in Italy after Giorgia Meloni’s neo-fascist far-right Brothers of Italy Party topped the vote count in Sunday’s parliamentary election.
LORNE COOK and COLLEEN BARRY