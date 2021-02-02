Italian coalition struggles to be reborn as deadline looms FRANCES D'EMILIO, Associated Press Feb. 2, 2021 Updated: Feb. 2, 2021 10:47 a.m.
ROME (AP) — The political parties that make up Premier Giuseppe Conte’s caretaker government continued to squabble Tuesday over European Union pandemic aid and other key policy issues as they struggled to form what would be a revived but more solid governing coalition.
President Sergio Mattarella set the end of the day as the deadline for a progress report so he can decide whether to give Conte a fresh mandate to form a Cabinet, find some other formula for getting a government in place or to pave the way for an early election.
FRANCES D'EMILIO