‘It’s just so heartwarming’: Milford company feeds 250 hospital workers

MILFORD — For two hours Wednesday afternoon, 250 hospital workers enjoyed a complimentary lunch of hot dogs, hamburgers and french fries in the parking lot of Bridgeport Hospital’s Milford campus.

The food, which was supplied by the Super Duper Weenie food truck from Fairfield, was donated by Connecticut Capitol Management Group in Milford, as a thank-you for their hard work during these stressful times.

The staff were able to take time from their day to socialize and eat, while maintaining a safe social distance.

“This is tremendous,” said Susan M. Chudwick, director of development at Yale New Haven Health Bridgeport Hospital Foundation, in regard to the donation.

Chudwick said Milford’s campus has become “a real gem” for Bridgeport Hospital. Last year, Milford Hospital merged with the Bridgeport Hospital Yale New Haven Health System.

“The employees work so hard — not just during times of COVID, they’ve always been a hard-working staff. It makes the world of difference when somebody from the community like the folks from Connecticut Capital come out and say thank you by giving them food,” Chudwick said. “It’s just so heartwarming. It makes them feel special and recognized. There’s nothing like the community coming out and saying ‘thank you,’ because it really reinforces the work that they do.”

Eric Tashlein, a partner at Connecticut Capitol Management Group, said once or twice a year, his company — a financial planning and money management firm — holds client events as a way to thank them for their work.

“This year, in light of the pandemic, we wanted to give back to the community, and the hospital was the natural place to go to,” he said. “We don’t get to do that enough. It’s a good environment to slow down and reflect as to how fortunate many of us are.”

He added while all are experiencing added stress at this time, “I know there’s a higher dimension of stress for these folks who are putting it all on the line.”

Tashlein, a Milford native who is a member of the Rotary Club of Milford, has also volunteered in the kitchen of Milford’s Beth-El Center, preparing a pre-Thanksgiving meal for the homeless.

“It’s just so nice to have the human touch in this environment where everybody is separate,” said Tashlein. “In this environment, we’re all hurting a little bit, so if you have an opportunity to do something to give back, do so.”

