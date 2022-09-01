It's back to school in Ukraine -- but far from normal HANNA ARHIROVA and YESICA FISCH, Associated Press Sep. 1, 2022 Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 3:45 a.m.
1 of17 Children play outside their Chernihiv School #21, which was bombed by Russian forces on the 3rd of March, in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Ukrainian children return to school without sharing memories from their holidays. They share stories of how they survived the first months of the war. For many children, last semester finished the day before Russia invaded Ukraine on the 24th of February. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 The remains of the destroyed School Number 23 are seen at dusk after a Russian attack that occurred in the second half of July, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Ukrainian children return to school without sharing memories from their holidays. They share stories of how they survived the first months of the war. For many children, last semester finished the day before Russia invaded Ukraine on the 24th of February. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Oleksii Makarov, 6, runs past the building where his classroom was located as he plays in the courtyard of the destroyed School Number 23 after a Russian attack that occurred in the second half of July, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 A drawing depicting a smiley sun decorates the entrance of a destroyed school among debris after Russian attacks that occurred in May, in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 The librarian Raisa Krupchenko, 81, makes a pile of books as she tries to organize them among debris at the library of the destroyed School Number 23 after a Russian attack that occurred in the second half of July, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Krupchenko works on what remains from the school's library looking for textbooks that will be given to the children who remained in Kramatorsk for the beginning of the classes. "I think literature moves the world. American, Ukrainian and Russian, I think it (books/literature) is necessary", she completes. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Youth play soccer on a field next to the destroyed School Number 23 after a Russian attack occurred in the second half of July, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 The remains of the destroyed School Number 15 are seen after a Russian attack that occurred in April, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Student Karina Muzyka walks on the rubble of the Chernihiv School #21, which was bombed by Russian forces on the 3rd of March, in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Windows, broken by an explosion and protected with cardboard and wood, are photographed in a school reception at Mykhailo-Kotsyubynske's lyceum, which was bombed by Russian forces on the 4th of March, in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Oleksii Makarov, 6, displays his books and scholar materials on his student desk, that he uses for online classes, as he stands with his father Rodion Makarov, 45, at their home in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The School Number 23, the same that where his parents also studied, was destroyed after a Russian attack that occurred in the second half of July. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 A man cycles through a courtyard of the destroyed School Number 23 after a Russian attack occurred in the second half of July, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
MYKHAILO-KOTSYUBYNSKE, Ukraine (AP) — The first day of school in Ukraine on Thursday won't include children sharing memories of fun vacations with their families. Their stories are of surviving war. For many, their last day of school was the day before the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of their country.
At least 379 children have been killed since the war began, while the whereabouts of 223 others are unknown, according to Ukraine's General Prosecutors office. Another 7,013 children were among Ukrainians forcibly transferred to Russia from Russian-occupied areas.
HANNA ARHIROVA and YESICA FISCH