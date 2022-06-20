'It always wins': North Korea may declare COVID-19 victory HYUNG-JIN KIM, Associated Press June 20, 2022 Updated: June 20, 2022 9:53 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, visits a pharmacy in Pyongyang, North Korea on May 15, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File) Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, top, attends a meeting on anti-virus strategies in Pyongyang, North Korea on May 14, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File) Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - Kim Song Ju Primary school students have their temperatures checked before entering the school in Pyongyang, North Korea on June 3, 2020. Only a month after North Korea acknowledged a COVID-19 outbreak was sickening its people, the country may be preparing to declare victory. The daily updates from state-controlled media say cases are plummeting. Its propaganda insists North Korea has avoided mass deaths despite desperately poor health care and what outsiders see as a long record of ignoring its people’s suffering. Jon Chol Jin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE- Health officials of the Pyongyang Sports Goods Factory disinfect the floor of a work place in Pyongyang, North Korea on June 14, 2022. The red banner says "Economy means increased production and patriotism." Only a month after North Korea acknowledged a COVID-19 outbreak was sickening its people, the country may be preparing to declare victory. The daily updates from state-controlled media say cases are plummeting. Its propaganda insists North Korea has avoided mass deaths despite desperately poor health care and what outsiders see as a long record of ignoring its people’s suffering. Cha Song Ho/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — It's only been a month since North Korea acknowledged having an COVID-19 outbreak, after steadfastly denying any cases for more than two years. But already it may be preparing to declare victory.
According to state media, North Korea has avoided the mass deaths many expected in a nation with one of the world's worst health care systems, little or no access to vaccines, and what outsiders see as a long record of ignoring the suffering of its people.