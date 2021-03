JERUSALEM (AP) — Sara Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister's wife, was hospitalized Thursday with an appendix infection at Jerusalem's Hadassah Medical Center, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was due to fly to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, a historic trip meant to cement new diplomatic ties between the Mideast nations and boost the embattled Israeli leader’s re-election hopes. But his wife's hospitalization casts doubt on whether the trip will take place.